Manchester United and Chelsea plotting move for 28-year-old La Liga star

Atletico Madrid defender Jose María Gimenez has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

A report from Fichajes claims that Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the 28-year-old Uruguay international.

Gimenez has a contract with Atletico Madrid until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming months.

It is fair to assume that Diego Simeone will not want to sell a key player midway through the season and therefore Chelsea and Manchester United will have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to sign him.

The 28-year-old has already proven himself in Spanish football and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be a tempting proposition.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and this is the right time for him to pursue a different adventure. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football as he could be a key player for the two English clubs.

Chelsea need to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Thiago Silva and Manchester United need to add more depth to their defence. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are the only reliable defenders at the club right now.

Gimenez would improve both teams immensely and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a reasonable fee with Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, the report adds that Inter Milan are keeping tabs on the defender as well.