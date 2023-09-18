Massive concern for Newcastle as player trains away from the first team squad today

Newcastle United are less than 24 hours away from their biggest game in a very long time.

Set to play AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday afternoon, the Magpies are preparing to kick off their 2023-24 Champions League campaign.

However, ahead of the huge clash, according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, one Newcastle United player was unable to train with the Magpies’ first team today and instead did some light work on his own.

According to Downie, striker Callum Wilson, who will be hoping to start against the Rossoneri tomorrow night, trained separately from the rest of the group.

Callum Wilson trained separately from the main group this morning, doing some light running, before #NUFC travel over here to Milan this afternoon to face @acmilan tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/eOD87hCeMg — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 18, 2023

Training alone, given his injury record, is not that unusual for Wilson though, so fans may not need to worry just yet. Eddie Howe has been known to keep the 30-year-old well-protected ahead of big games.