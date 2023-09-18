Norwich vs Leicester: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Norwich (4th in the Championship) take on Leicester (2nd in the Championship) on Wednesday, 20th of September, at Carrow Road, at 20:00 (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in May, 2022, in a Premier League game, where Leicester beat Norwich 3-0 at the King Power Stadium. A brace from Jamie Vardy and a goal from James Maddison on the day won Leicester the game and the three points.

Norwich won their last Championship game, beating Stoke 1-0 at Carrow Road. The only goal of the game being scored by Jack Stacey in the 44th minute.

Leicester also won their last Championship game, beating Southampton 4-1 at the St Mary’s Stadium. Goals from Jamie Vardy, Kasey McAteer, Wilfred Ndidi and Stephy Mavididi for Leicester and a goal from Samuel Edozie for Southampton.

How to watch Norwich vs Leicester

Date: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Carrow Road

Team News:

Norwich will remain without Josh Sargent through injury, but there is no new injury news for Norwich apart from that.

Leicester will have Conor Coady available for selection, after he appeared on the bench in the weekend clash at Southampton. There are also no fresh injury worries for Leicester ahead of the game on Wednesday.

Predicted XI:

Norwich: Gunn, Giannoulis, Gibson, Duffy, Stacey, McLean, Sara, Rowe, Barnes, Fassnacht, Idah.

Leicester: Hermansen, Pereira, Doyle, Vestergaard, Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Ndidi, Mavididi, Iheanacho, McAteer.