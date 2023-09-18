Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Nottingham Forest (12th in the Premier League) take on Burnley (19th in the Premier League) on Monday, 18th of September, at City Ground, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced was less than 30 days ago, when Burnley beat Forest 1-0 at the City Ground, to progress in the Carabao Cup into the third round. The only goal on the day was scored by Zeki Amdouni in the 90th minute.

Forest won their last Premier League game, beating Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. Anthony Elanga scoring his first goal for the club to secure the win and three points.

Burnley however lost their last Premier League game, in a seven goal thriller with Tottenham at Turf Moor. Lyle Foster and Josh Brownhill with goals for Burnley, whilst a Son Heung-min hattrick and goals from Cristian Romero and James Maddison completed the scoring.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

Date: Monday, September 18th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: City Ground

Team News:

Forest will wait on fitness tests for duo Serge Aurier and Anthony Elanga, as they face a quick turnover to be ready for this fixture. Forest will also be without midfielder Danilo due to injury.

Burnley will remain without the injured Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal, however Aaron Ramsey and Vitinho are now available for selection again, along with Anass Zaroury.

Predicted XI:

Nottingham Forest: Turner, McKenna, Worrall, Boly, Aina, Yates, Mangala, Montiel, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Awoniyi.

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, O’Shea, Al-Dakhil, Koleosho, Brownhill, Cullen, Guomundsson, Foster, Amdouni.