Arsenal signed David Raya during the summer transfer window.

Despite having Aaron Ramsdale at their disposal, Mikel Arteta decided to bring in another top-quality goalkeeper.

Arsenal are yet to determine who will be the regular starter for the north London club this season.

Piers Morgan has revealed that Raya is a very good goalkeeper, but he does not like the way Ramsdale has been treated by Arsenal despite having an impressive season with them last year.

I don’t understand what Ramsdale has done to deserve being dropped? Havertz, yes.. but Ramsdale’s been consistently superb for us.

Why humiliate him? https://t.co/HoWbsT2ywp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 17, 2023

The former Bournemouth goalkeeper was quite impressive for Arsenal last season and he helped them push for the league title.

However, the Gunners decided to bring in more competition in the form of Raya and the Spaniard is now expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal in the coming months.

Ramsdale will certainly be disappointed if that is the case and it remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old goalkeeper can fight for his place in the starting lineup and convince the manager that he is the better option.

Raya recently started for Arsenal against Everton and Morgan revealed on his social media account that Ramsdale has been a consistent performer for the club, but he has been humiliated by the manager with this decision.

I don’t believe in having 2 top ‘keepers with neither knowing who’s No1. Nothing against Raya, who is very good, but don’t like the way Ramsdale’s being treated. https://t.co/q3CfntMC8n — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 17, 2023

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks and which of the two goalkeepers manage to grab the opportunity and prove their worth eventually.