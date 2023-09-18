PSG vs Dortmund: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

PSG take on Dortmund in the first game of Champions League Group F on Tuesday, 19th of September, at Parc des Princes, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in 2020, in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. PSG beat Dortmund 3-2 over the two legs, to progress to the Quarter Final of the competition that season.

PSG lost their last Ligue One outing, losing 3-2 to Nice. A Kylian Mbappe brace was not enough for PSG, as a Terem Moffi brace and Gaetan Laborde goal secured three points for Nice at the Parc des Princes.

Dortmund won their last game, beating Freiburg 4-2 in the Bundesliga. Freiburg were leading 2-1 at halftime with goals from Lucas Holer and Nicolas Hofler for Freiburg and a goal for Mats Hummels for Dortmund. Then Dortmund went on to get back in the game through a Donyell Malen goal, before late winners from Mats Hummels (88th minute) and Marco Reus (92nd minute) secured the victory and the points.

How to watch PSG vs Dortmund

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Bt Sport

Venue: Parc des Princes

Team News:

PSG will be without Marco Asensio, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele who are all out through injury. Fabian Ruiz is also expected to miss out after his recent thigh injury, and other absentee’s include Lee Kang-in, Sergio Rico and Alexandre Letellier. Star man Kylian Mbappe will be available to face Dortmund though, so that’s good news for les Parisiens.

Dortmund will be missing Thomas Meunier, Mateu Morey and Julien Duranville through injury, whilst Niclas Fullkrug could be available for selection after his appearance from the bench against Freiburg at the weekend.

Predicted XI:

PSG: Donnarumma, Hernandez, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hakimi, Vitinha, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Mbappe, Ramos, Dembele.

Dortmund: Kobel, Bensebaini, Schlotterbeck, Hummels, Wolf, Sabitzer, Can, Brandt, Reus, Haller, Adeyemi.