Chelsea defender Reece James has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent months.

A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea are keen on keeping the 23-year-old at the club for the long term and they are hoping to build their side around him.

The 23-year-old is a top-class talent and he will be a key player for Chelsea in the years to come.

Although the England international has had his fair share of injury problems, Chelsea do not want to part ways with him anytime soon.

Apparently, the Blues would only consider selling him for a ridiculous offer.

The player is reportedly a target for Real Madrid and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Los Blancos need to find a quality long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and James would certainly be a quality acquisition.

The opportunity to play for a club like Real Madrid can be hard to turn down and it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old is tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Chelsea are going through a period of transition right now and they finished 12th in the league table last season. They have been quite disappointing in the Premier League so far this season as well. James will be able to challenge for major trophies with a move to Real Madrid.

However, the player has a long-term contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2028 and Real Madrid will have to pay well over the odds to sign him.