Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Sheffield Wednesday (23rd in the Championship) take on Middlesbrough (24th in the Championship) on Tuesday, 19th of September, at Hillsborough, at 20:00 (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in April, 2021, when Middlesbrough beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1. The teams have met a total of 115 times, with Sheffield Wednesday winning 49 times and Middlesbrough winning 48 times.

Sheffield Wednesday lost their last Championship game, losing 1-0 to Ipswich Town. The only goal of the game coming from Conor Chaplin in the 45th minute.

Middlesbrough also lost their last Championship game, losing 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers. A brace from Sammie Szmodics for Blackburn, and a goal from Matt Crooks for Middlesbrough.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Hillsborough

Team News:

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Dominic Iorfa who went off injured against Ipswich at the weekend, however Wednesday remain hopeful Barry Bannan could return after missing Saturday’s game.

Middlesbrough will be without Alex Bangura who also picked up a knock in this weekend’s Championship fixtures. However Carrick may be boosted by the return of Lukas Engel and Paddy McNair.

Predicted XI:

Sheffield Wednesday: Vasquez, Delgado, Famewo, Bernard, Palmer, Paterson, Windass, Hendrick, Byers, Gregory, Smith.

Middlesbrough: Dieng, Engel, Lenihan, Fry, van den Berg, O’Brien, Howson, Hackney, Crooks, Forss, Latte Lath.