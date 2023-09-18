“Phenomenal” – Paul Merson in awe of Aston Villa ‘superstar’

Paul Merson couldn’t hide his delight with Aston Villa attacker Moussa Diaby.

The creative attacker, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, has hit the ground running.

In action most recently against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend, Diaby once again proved pivotal in the Villains’ 3-1 victory.

Although trailing 1-0 with less than four minutes of normal time to play, the Midlands giants, thanks to an equaliser from Jhon Duran, went on to win the game 3-1 including two injury-time goals from Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey.

And although Unai Emery will be delighted with his side’s latest game-winning performance, there will be disappointment that Diaby was unable to get on the scoresheet.

The former Leverkusen attacker found the back of the net before VAR ruled the forward’s effort offside, and despite the eventual ruling out, Merson was buzzing with the 24-year-old’s technically ability.

“Oh, what a goal. It’s to Aston Villa, it’s [Moussa] Diaby who scored it,” Merson said live on Sky Sports.

“I don’t know who has passed the ball but the touch by Diaby and Clinton [Morrison] called this lad out at the start of the season, he said he’d be a superstar.

“What a touch, [the] ball comes over the top, I think it’s [Pau] Torres who plays it, a diagonal.

“I don’t know if he’s offside, he brings it down and then he just puts it in the corner.

“Phenomenal touch, phenomenal goal, hopefully he’s onside as it’s worth it, it’s absolutely worth it.”

