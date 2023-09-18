Pundit Ally McCoist has slammed Manchester United players for not taking responsibility on the pitch.

McCoist responded to claims of the Glazers being the issue, by stating that whilst they are one of the issues, they cannot stop what’s happening on the pitch. The players must take that responsibility and win their own duels.

He used the example of Casemiro losing Danny Welbeck for his goal and Lisandro Martinez mistiming his challenge on Pascal Gross for Brighton’s second goal during their 3-1 rout.

“The Glazers aren’t losing Welbeck’s run!” “The Glazers are a problem, but they’re not diving into the tackle to stop Gross’ goal.” ? Ally McCoist claims the #MUFC players MUST take more responsibility for defeats. pic.twitter.com/HN48QfHCiK — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 18, 2023

However, the Scottish pundit also went on to highlight Manchester United’s recruitment as another, separate issue, using the example of Brighton who are doing it “at a much better level” than the bigger clubs.

United have now played five games in the Premier League, winning twice, losing twice and drawing once. They sit 13th in the table on six points and have the joint 4th lowest goal difference in the League with -4.