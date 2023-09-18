“The time has come”: Tottenham player confirms he is leaving the club after 8 years

Young Tottenham Hotspur defender, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, has confirmed he is leaving the club after eight years, expressing his gratitude in a heartfelt social media message.

In his farewell post, Fagan-Walcott thanked everyone at Tottenham, including fellow players and staff, for their support throughout his journey as a footballer.

He acknowledged their role in helping him pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer and growing as an individual.

“After 8 years at Spurs the time has come for me to say goodbye”

“I would like to thank everyone at Spurs from players to staff for helping me become the person I am today, and helping me act upon a dream of becoming a professional footballer. Wish everyone all the best.”

Once considered a promising academy prospect who could break into Tottenham’s first team, Fagan-Walcott made his senior debut in 2020 during a Champions League match against RB Leipzig. However, injuries and setbacks hampered his progress, leading to his departure from the club.

With a fresh start on the horizon, Fagan-Walcott will seek to revive his career away from Tottenham, aiming to make an impact elsewhere.

