West Ham keen to complete new deal for 26-year-old; hopeful he wants to sign

Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly keen to extend Jarrod Bowen’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Hammers are eager to extend the 26-year-old winger’s terms.

Despite being linked to Liverpool, both in the past and again recently, Bowen looks set to extend his stay in the country’s capital following what has been a hugely impressive three-and-a-half-years.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham open contract extension talks with 33-year-old first-teamer
Man United have told Jadon Sancho what he must do before he can play again
Norwich vs Leicester: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Although the former Hull City attacker’s current deal is not set to expire until the summer of 2025, West Ham remain hopeful they can reach an agreement that would see their number 20 pen a new deal, and in turn, ensure he stays with the Hammers for the foreseeable future.

More Stories Jarrod Bowen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.