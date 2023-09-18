West Ham keen to complete new deal for 26-year-old; hopeful he wants to sign

West Ham United are reportedly keen to extend Jarrod Bowen’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Hammers are eager to extend the 26-year-old winger’s terms.

Despite being linked to Liverpool, both in the past and again recently, Bowen looks set to extend his stay in the country’s capital following what has been a hugely impressive three-and-a-half-years.

Although the former Hull City attacker’s current deal is not set to expire until the summer of 2025, West Ham remain hopeful they can reach an agreement that would see their number 20 pen a new deal, and in turn, ensure he stays with the Hammers for the foreseeable future.