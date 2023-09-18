West Ham open contract extension talks with 33-year-old first-teamer

West Ham United have reportedly opened talks to extend Michail Antonio’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers are eager to tie the experienced striker down on new and improved terms.

As things currently stand, Antonio, 33, has just less than 12 months left on his deal, and although the London-based club retain the option to trigger a further year, there is hope a totally new deal can be agreed.

Despite being linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia earlier in the summer, after his exit failed to materialise, the 33-year-old has continued the season in the country’s capital.

And now very much David Moyes’ first-choice striker in front of the out-of-favour Danny Ings, Antonio, who has netted two goals from his side’s first five Premier League games, is in line to be rewarded for his fine form.

Since joining from Nottingham Forest back in 2015, Antonio, who has scored 63 goals in 233 games, is now the Irons’ all-time record goalscorer.