West Ham United are reportedly open to allowing Nayef Aguerd to leave the club next summer.

That’s according to a report from Claret and Hugh, who claim the Hammers’ stance on keeping the Morocco international has recently changed following a poor performance against Manchester City.

Although Aguerd wasn’t singled out by his manager for the Cityzens’ second goal during their 3-1 victory on the weekend, Hughie Southon believes the Scotsman is now willing to let the 27-year-old leave.

“Nayef Aguerd – having been linked with both Manchester City and Newcastle – could be on his way if the right sort of bid were to be made next summer,” Southon posted.

“David Moyes didn’t name him when claiming City’s second goal was poor in yesterday’s comments but it was clear he held the central defender responsible.

“And it is not the first time his mistakes have drawn a response from the Hammers boot room where we have discovered there have been words about his performances in the past.

“And it now seems that were offers to be made in and around £50million by either club – or others – the club would certainly take a look.”