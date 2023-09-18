Phil Hay discloses what Farke told players inside the dressing room before Millwall match

Leeds United cruised to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Millwall during last weekend’s Championship clash at The Den.

The Whites’ impressive victory saw them improve to 10th in the table and fans will feel their side’s season is finally up and running after winning just one of their first five league fixtures.

And despite the intense rivalry between the Whites and Millwall, fans were shocked to see the referee keep his cards in his pocket – not a single player, from either side, was carded, and according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, the team’s impeccable discipline is largely thanks to manager Daniel Farke.

Revealing the former Norwich City boss’ pre-match talk, Hay confirmed the German manager emphasised how important it would be for his side not to lose their heads.