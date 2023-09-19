22-year-old La Liga ace towards the top of Chelsea’s transfer wishlist

Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper in the coming months and Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili is on top of their wishlist.

A report from 90 min claims that Chelsea want to bring in another reliable goalkeeper after the arrival of Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Spaniard joined earlier this summer after the departures of Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Although Kepa is on loan at Real Madrid, it is fair to assume that he does not have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge and he will be moved on permanently in the near future.

Currently, Sanchez is the only reliable goalkeeper at the club and it is no surprise that Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring in another shot-stopper.

The 22-year-old Valencia goalkeeper has proven his quality in the Spanish league and he could be a quality acquisition for Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if the Blues can agree on a deal with the Spanish club in the coming months.

It is fair to assume that a January move is unlikely and Valencia will not want to lose a key player midway through the season. Chelsea might have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to sign a quality goalkeeper.

Mamardashvili will be tempted to move to the Premier League and the opportunity to play for a big club like Chelsea will be hard to turn down. He will look to take the next step in his development and a move to England could accelerate his growth as a footballer.

He will also fancy his chances of competing for major trophies with a move to Stamford Bridge.