25-year-old striker explains easy decision to reject move to Burnley this summer

Things haven’t been going so well for Vincent Kompany and Burnley this season, with the Clarets currently 19th in the Premier League table with just a point.

Only Luton Town are below them in the table indicating the harsh realities of life in the English top flight to the Belgian’s players.

There’s still a very long way to go in the 2023/24 season of course, and Kompany will likely be hoping that sooner or later something clicks, and they can start making their way up the table.

Their task might have been made easier if they had been able to sign 25-year-old marksman, Dodi Lukebakio, from Hertha Berlin in the summer.

A fellow Belgian, Sport BILD reported that Burnley had made a £9.5m bid for his services in the transfer window.

However, he ended up moving to La Liga outfit, Sevilla, and, according to an interview he gave to Spanish daily, MARCA, it seems to have been an easy decision.

“When a club like Sevilla show interest, of course you have to listen,” he was quoted as saying.

“We then talked a lot. You don’t have to think that much because they are a top club and that’s what I want, to play to show myself, to improve as a young player. It wasn’t difficult to choose Sevilla.”

Given that the Andalusians were bottom of the Spanish top-flight until their win over Las Palmas at the weekend, a game in which Lukebakio played his first minutes for the club and scored the winner, he might’ve been forgiven for thinking that his initial choice had been ill advised at best.

Perhaps now he can kick-start his career in Spain, whilst Kompany will want his side to kick on too.