Ajax vs Marseille: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Ajax take on Marseille in the first game of Europa League Group B on Thursday, 21st of September, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, at 20:00 PM (BST).

Ajax lost in their last outing, losing 3-1 to Twente in the Eredivisie. Goals from Daan Rots, Sem Steijn and Naci Unuvar for Twente, and a goal from Brian Brobbey for Ajax.

Marseille drew 0-0 in their last game in Ligue 1 with Toulouse. Marseille currently sit 3rd in Ligue 1, with two wins and three draws in their first five games.

How to watch Ajax vs Marseille

Date: Thursday, September 21st, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena

Team News:

Ajax are missing Geronimo Rulli through injury, however the rest of the squad should be fit to face Marseille as no new injuries have been reported.

Marseille will be missing new signing Ismaila Sarr through injury, however there are no new injuries reported ahead of Thursday’s game and the rest of the squad seems to be fit to face Ajax.

Predicted XI:

Ajax: Gorter, Sosa, Hato, Sutalo, Rensch, Tahirovic, van den Boomen, Borges, Mikautadze, Hlynsson, Brobbey.

Marseille: Lopez, Lodi, Mbemba, Gigot, Clauss, Correa, Veretout, Roniger, Harit, Aubameyang, Oliveira.