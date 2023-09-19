Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano insists star is “not out of the Arsenal project” despite transfer links

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the situation surrounding Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, with the reporter insisting that the England international is not out of the project at the Emirates Stadium.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano responded to the recent transfer rumours involving Ramsdale and possible interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with the journalist seeming unconvinced by the stories.

Ramsdale was surprisingly left out of the Arsenal starting line up for the weekend trip to Everton, with summer signing David Raya impressing as he kept a clean sheet on his debut.

The Spanish shot-stopper is currently on loan at Arsenal from Brentford, but few would be surprised if he ended up being the long-term number one in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Romano, however, insists that the plan remains for Ramsdale and Raya to compete with each other to be first choice in Arteta’s starting XI this season.

“Aaron Ramsdale – There’s been some speculation about Aaron Ramsdale being monitored by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but I’m not aware of concrete talks at this stage,” Romano said.

“Bayern signed Peretz, Chelsea signed two goalkeepers this summer… for January, the situation is just absolutely quiet. The plan is for Ramsdale to compete with David Raya – he’s not out of the Arsenal project.”

