Arsenal vs PSV: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Arsenal take on PSV in the first game of Champions League Group B on Wednesday, 20th of September, at the Emirates Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in 2022, in the UEFA Europa League group stage, where PSV beat Arsenal 2-0. Goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong for PSV.

Arsenal won their last game, beating Everton 1-0 in the Premier League. The only goal of the game being scored by Leandro Trossard in the 69th minute.

PSV also won their last outing, beating NEC 4-0 in the Eredivisie. Goals from Luuk de Jong (x2), Noa Lang and Ricardo Pepi secured the victory and three points for PSV.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV

Date: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: BT Sports

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Team News:

Arsenal will be with Gabriel Martinelli who sustained an injury at the weekend against Everton. Arsenal will also be without Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Jurrien Timber who are all still out through injury.

PSV could be without Noa Lang who was forced off in their weekend fixture against NEC, however new signing Hirving Lozano is available and could replace Lang. New signing Armel Bella-Kotchap is also available for PSV.

Predicted XI:

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Rice, Vieira, Odegaard, Trossard, Jesus, Saka.

PSV: Benitez, van Aanholt, Bella-Kotchap, Ramalho, Dest, Veerman, Schouten, Lozano, Saibari, Bakayoko, de Jong.