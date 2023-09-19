So far, so good for Unai Emery and Aston Villa in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Spaniard has seen his side recover from a pummelling at the hands of Newcastle on the opening day of the campaign, and the way in which they finally overcame a dogged Crystal Palace side at the weekend shows that they’re going to take some beating this season.

Key to the way in which Emery wants to play is to have a solid defence mixed with an attack that are ready to burst forward at every opportunity.

It’s a high energy way of working that Emery has honed throughout his career, and now Villa appear to be the grateful recipients of his services.

With European football on offer this season too there is much that the Villains have to offer prospective signings.

Not to mention that the players that have got them in their current position deserve to have their performances rewarded.

One player that could be about to sign a new deal is brilliant centre-back, Ezri Konsa.

NEW: Ezri Konsa in line for a new #avfc contract after continuing his impressive progress under Unai Emery. Konsa has been a mainstay under all managers at Villa. England call can’t be far away, surely? ?? — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) September 19, 2023

According to Daily Mail journalist, Tom Collomosse, the player is in line for a new contract thanks to his continued process under Emery.

Collomosse even goes as far to suggest in his tweet that an England call up can’t be far away either which, should it happen, would put the player right in the frame for a place in Gareth Southgate’s European championship squad.