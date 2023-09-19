Bayern vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Bayern take on Manchester United in the first game of Champions League Group A on Wednesday, 20th of September, at the Allianz Arena, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in 2014, when Bayern Munich beat Manchester United 4-2 on aggregate in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League.

Bayern drew their last game 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Goals from Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka for Bayern, and goals from Alex Grimaldo and Exequiel Palacios for Leverkusen.

Manchester United lost in their last outing, losing 3-1 to Brighton in the Premier League. Goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Grob and Joao Pedro for Brighton, and a goal from Hannibal Mejbri for United.

How to watch Bayern vs Manchester United

Date: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Allianz Arena

Team News:

Bayern Munich could see the return of Raphael Guerreiro who has returned to training, however Wednesday’s game could come too soon. Manuel Neuer also remains out through injury and Thomas Tuchel will not be on the sideline due to a suspension.

Manchester United will be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka who picked up an injury against Brighton at the weekend. Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Tom Heaton, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo all remain out through injury for United.

Predicted XI:

Bayern: Ulreich, Davies, Kim, Upamecano, Mazraoui, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Musiala, Sane, Kane.

Manchester United: Onana, Reguilon, Martinez, Lindelof, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay, Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford.