“Big threats” – Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane still wary of Man United despite poor start to season

Man United have experienced a poor start to the current season but ahead of a big clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Harry Kane is still wary of Erik ten Hag’s men.

United have lost three of their opening five Premier League matches and things off the field have been a distraction also, with controversy surrounding wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho.

When asked if this was the perfect time to be playing the Premier League giants, Kane said via the Daily Mail: “I don’t know about the perfect time, there can be a big response from teams going through a difficult spell, but we need to use circumstances to our advantage.

“We know we have to go with a big confidence. We are at home. It is important to start the game on the front foot and really put the pressure on the opposition. They have some big threats as well, quick on the counter-attack.”

Man United were hammered by Brighton at the weekend in what turned out to be a miserable day for Ten Hag’s team. A win over Bayern would be the perfect way to respond and the Dutch coach will be hoping for that.

Kane is right to be cautious of the Manchester club as players such as Marcus Rashford can change a game in a second but the German champions will be the favourites heading into Wednesday night’s showdown at the Allianz Arena.