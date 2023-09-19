Braga vs Napoli: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Braga take on Napoli in the first game of Champions League Group C on Wednesday, 20th of September, at Estadio Municipal de Braga, at 20:00 PM (BST).

This will be the first time these two sides face in a competitive match, when they play in the Champions League Group stage on Wednesday.

Braga lost their last game, losing 3-1 to Farense in the Primeira Liga. Goals from Bruno Duarte, Rui Costa and Bachir Belloumi for Farense, and a goal for Simon Banza for Braga.

Napoli drew in their last outing 2-2 with Genoa in the Serie A. Goals from Mattia Bani and Mateo Retegui for Genoa, and goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Politano for Napoli.

How to watch Braga vs Napoli

Date: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: BT Sports

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Braga

Team News:

Braga will only be missing the one player through injury, that player being Sikou Niakate, the rest of the squad is fit and available for Wednesday’s game.

Napoli are also only without one player, that player being Pierluigi Gollini who is out through injury. The rest of their squad is fit and available for the game.

Predicted XI:

Braga: Matheus, Borja, Oliveira, Fonte, Gomez, Horta, Carvalho, Bruma, Djalo, Lopes, Banza.

Napoli: Meret, Rui, Juan, Ostigard, Di Lorenzo, Zielinski, Lobotka, Anguissa, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Politano.