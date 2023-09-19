Brentford dealt huge blow as key star and Man United target set to miss rest of the season

Brentford have been dealt a major injury blow during the early part of their season after scans confirmed left-back Rico Henry has suffered a serious knee injury and will miss the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old picked up the knock during Brentford’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday and will now require surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season, reports the Evening Standard.

This is the second time the defender has suffered a significant knee injury having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in September 2017. The Englishman has been impressive during the opening part of the new season and there were even shouts for him to be called up to the England squad during the last international break.

Henry was a target for Man United over the summer as the Red Devils looked to replace Luke Shaw following the left-back’s injury during the opening weeks of the season.

According to Football Insider, United were interested in Henry and even considered making a move for the full-back. However, the Red Devils could not get a deal done for the Brentford star and instead signed Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon.

The 26-year-old would likely have still been on Erik ten Hag’s list for next summer had he performed well this season but any chance of a move has now received a huge setback as the full-back will not play again this season.