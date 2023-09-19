Chelsea legend John Terry wants to buy a 10% stake in the club

For many people of a certain age if you mention Chelsea Football Club, then the first person that comes to mind is former club captain, John Terry.

A large flag still adorns Stamford Bridge on match day which has the words ‘Captain, leader, legend’ on it, and that shows the esteem that he is still held in.

News that the club stalwart wants to buy a 10 percent stake in the west London outfit might raise a few eyebrows, but it will almost certainly be universally welcomed by the Stamford Bridge faithful.

There’s a long, long way to go before any deal is likely to be brokered, however.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), Terry is part of a group that would have to secure fan investment through the online technology platform PrimaryBid in order to be able to get the amount required to get current owner Todd Boehly interested.

The co-founder and chief executive of PrimaryBid is Anand Sambasivan who just so happens to be a season-ticket holder at Chelsea.

There surely has to be question marks over any deal that would require the investment of supporters to help get it over the line though.

There are already enough blurred lines in Chelsea’s current ownership model, and they can ill afford any more scrutiny from the Premier League and various authorities.