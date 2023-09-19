Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella reportedly did extra training on his own on Monday, despite it being the team’s day off.

See the tweet below as Nathan Gissing claims Cucurella did some training on his own with a fitness coach while others in the squad rested after the game against Bournemouth at the weekend…

Marc Cucurella trained alone on Monday with a fitness coach, despite it being the team’s day off. He missed the draw against Bournemouth with a fever, said Pochettino. #CFC — Nathan Gissing (@NathGissing) September 19, 2023

Cucurella didn’t play in the game against the Cherries due to illness, but it seems he’s recovered quickly and is putting in the extra work to ensure he’s as sharp as possible when he returns for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The Spaniard struggled for Chelsea last season, despite previously looking like such a top talent during his time at former club Brighton.

CFC supporters will hope Cucurella can come back and have a positive impact for the team, though Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed to CaughtOffside that the player is likely to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

Cucurella was close to joining Manchester United in the summer before the move fell through.