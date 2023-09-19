Chelsea plotting surprise raid on Premier League rivals for 25 year old ace

Aaron Ramsdale has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of David Raya and a number of European clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are particularly interested in the 25-year-old Arsenal goalkeeper.

The Blues signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion during the summer transfer window but they are keen on signing another quality goalkeeper. On the other hand, Bayern Munich are hoping to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer, who is in his late thirties now.

Ramsdale was a quality option for Arsenal last season and he impressed with his performances in the Premier League. The 25-year-old helped the Gunners challenge for the league title but Mikel Arteta decided to bring in an upgrade in the form of Raya nonetheless.

Ramsdale is unlikely to be a regular starter for Arsenal anymore and a player of his quality deserves regular game time. It remains to be seen whether he is ready to leave Arsenal in the coming months.

The opportunity to play for clubs like Chelsea and Bayern Munich can be hard to turn down for any player, but Ramsdale would have to compete with players like Sanchez and Neuer. He might be more open to joining a club where he would be a guaranteed starter.

For now, the 25-year-old needs to work hard in training and convince Arteta that he is good enough to start ahead of the Spanish goalkeeper every week. It will be interesting to see how his situation unfolds over the next few months.