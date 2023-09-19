Chelsea really like Club Brugge wonderkid Antonio Nusa and considered him as a transfer target this summer, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Blues had a busy summer recruiting some elite young talent, but Nusa is a name they looked at and couldn’t get done on this occasion, with the 18-year-old preferring to move in 2024.

Jacobs said: “All manner of names were considered by Chelsea in addition to those players offered. Club Brugge striker Antonio Nusa was one talent Chelsea really liked, but the 18-year-old didn’t want to move until 2024.”

Nusa will surely continue to attract interest from Chelsea and other big clubs if he continues to develop as he has, but it remains to be seen who will be in pole position for his signature by the time he decides to leave his current club.

Chelsea could be a good destination for the Norway international, with the west Londoners prioritising the recruitment and development of top young players under the ownership of Todd Boehly.

Nusa could well have an important role to play if he does join Chelsea, who could probably do with bringing in upgrades on under-performing attacking players like Mykhaylo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson.