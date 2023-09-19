Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains why Callum Hudson-Odoi decided to leave Chelsea for Forest transfer

Callum Hudson-Odoi had other offers this summer, but chose Nottingham Forest as he was keen to play regularly in the Premier League when he decided to leave Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Hudson-Odoi had fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and also had a slightly underwhelming loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen last season, so it makes sense that Chelsea perhaps decided now would be a good time to cash in on the England international.

Still, it seems the player’s decision was also key, with Romano explaining that he had offers from Saudi Arabia and Serie A before choosing to join Forest instead.

Hudson-Odoi has already got off to a dream start for his new club, scoring this stunning effort on his debut against Burnley last night.

Discussing Hudson-Odoi and his decision-making in the transfer window this summer, Romano said: “Callum Hudson-Odoi – The former Chelsea man has spoken publicly about his move this summer.

“I can also confirm that he had some other possibilities, such as in Saudi and in Italy with Lazio. But Forest were his priority as it was a good opportunity to stay in England and keep going as a regular starter.

“So he really wanted Forest and it’s true that he felt it was the right time to leave Chelsea.”

CFC fans will surely be wishing their former player all the best, though they may also be disappointed by their owners selling academy players like him, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer.