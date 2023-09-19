David Beckham still in dispute with Sir Alex 20 years after he left Man United

It’s been 20 years since David Beckham was sold to Real Madrid by then Man United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, and even now it appears that the two are in disagreement over one particular issue.

Sir Alex is now retired and whilst still involved with the game in some capacity, the day to day worries are no longer his.

Beckham is now the part owner of MLS side Inter Miami, and his status as a legend of the game almost certainly had something to do with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba being persuaded to play for a side that, until recently, were rock bottom of the Eastern Conference.

After marrying Victoria ‘Posh Spice’ Adams in July 1999, the ‘Posh and Becks’ brand went into overdrive and it’s no real wonder that Sir Alex was convinced that the fame was changing his number seven.

“My life had become something different,” Beckham has said in a new Netflix documentary about his career, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“It definitely didn’t change me.”

That was clearly and completely at odds with his former manager’s thoughts as the camera turned to him.

“Well, he changed. There’s no doubt about that.” Sir Alex noted.

Although relations between the pair are believed to remain cordial for the most part now, one can imagine that during that entire period of their professional lives, the stress in the dressing room would’ve been palpable.