Galatasaray vs FC Copenhagen: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Galatasaray take on FC Copenhagen in the first game of Champions League Group A on Wednesday, 20th of September, at RAMS Park, at 17:45 PM (BST).

Galatasaray won their last game, beating Samsunspor in the Turkish Super Lig. Goals from Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu (x2), Abdulkerim Bardakci and Mauro Icardi for Galatasaray, and goals from Landry Dimata and Carlo Holse for Samsunspor.

FC Copenhagen drew their last game, 2-2 with Nordsjaelland in the Superliga. Goals from Jeppe Tverskov and Martin Frese for Nordsjaelland, and goals from Orri Oskarsson and Mohamed Elyounoussi for Copenhagen.

How to watch Galatasaray vs FC Copenhagen

Date: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: BT Sports

Venue: RAMS Park

Team News:

Galatasaray will be without Wilfried Zaha. However summer signings Hakim Ziyech and Tanguy Ndombele made their debuts in the weekends actions, and will be available for selection on Wednesday.

FC Copenhagen will be without Andreas Cornelius who had to come off in the weekends action, and he is now set to miss the Champions League clash. Nicolai Boilesen and Davit Khocholava are also injury doubts for this game.

Predicted XI:

Galatasaray: Muslera, Tasende, Bardakci, Nelsson, Boey, Demirbay, Torreira, Akturkoglu, Mertens, Ziyech, Icardi.

FC Copenhagen: Grabara, Meling, Diks, Vavro, Jelert, Goncalves, Falk, Elyounoussi, Achouri, Oskarsson, Bardghji.