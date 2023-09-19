Good news for Liverpool fans as talented winger signs new contract with the Reds

Liverpool have tied talented youngster Ben Doak down to a new long-term contract following the 17-year-old’s impressive displays during this summer’s pre-season.

The youngster has caught the attention of many during his short time at the Merseyside club and his displays over the summer saw him feature off the bench in the Reds’ opening-day 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

The winger has not played since then but the Scottish star will certainly feature more throughout the remainder of the campaign.

According to The Athletic, this new contract on improved terms is a reward for Doak’s outstanding development since he arrived from Celtic just over a year ago.

Ben Doak has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 19, 2023

Doak joined Liverpool for a compensation fee of around £600,000 in March 2022, signing his first professional contract at the Premier League club when he turned 17 in November that year.

The youngster made his debut for the Reds last season and what has been seen so far from the Scottish star has everyone associated with the Merseyside club very excited as the winger looks like he could become one of the best in his position over the coming years.