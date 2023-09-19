LASK vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

LASK take on Liverpool in the first game of Europa League Group E on Thursday, 21st of September, at the Raiffeisen Arena, at 17:45 PM (BST).

LASK won their last game in the Austrian Bundesliga, beating Austria Klagenfurt 3-1. Goals from Marin Ljubicic, Florian Flecker and Elias Havel for LASK, and a goal from Solomon Bonnah for Klagenfurt.

Liverpool won their last game, beating Wolves 3-1 in the Premier League. Goals from Cody Gakpo, Andrew Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal for Liverpool, with a goal from Hwang Hee-chan for Wolves.

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool

Date: Thursday, September 21st, 2023

Kickoff: 17:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Raiffeisen Arena

Team News:

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara through injury for this fixture. Everyone else is fit and available to face LASK, and there has been no new injuries reported ahead of this Europa League tie.

Predicted XI:

LASK: Lawal, Luckeneder, Andrade, Ziereis, Bello, Horvath, Jovicic, Flecker, Havel, Zulj, Ljubicic.

Liverpool: Allison, Robertson, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Luiz, Nunez, Salah.