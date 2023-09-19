Leeds United ace is still wanted by some top European clubs according to Phil Hay

There’s still three months to go until the next transfer window, but Leeds might already be worrying about who they might lose given that one of their stars, apparently, is still wanted by clubs on the continent according to Phil Hay.

The all whites showed once again at The New Den just what they are all about when they get going, as Millwall were soundly beaten after a brilliant away performance from Daniel Farke’s side.

Coming not long after a brilliant away victory at high-flying Ipswich Town, the manner of the victory will have enthused the German and given the supporters something to cheer too.

Georginio Rutter was instrumental in the victory, but he’s still being courted by some of Europe’s best.

“The criticism of that signing wasn’t over Rutter per se, it was over that given what he contributed in that second half of the season from the end of the transfer window onwards, it wasn’t right,” Phil Hay said on the The Square Ball podcast.

“I don’t think that’s the same as saying Rutter isn’t a good player or a talented player. There are bigger clubs in Europe who would’ve taken him and do fancy him.”

After a transfer window that saw incredible upheaval right throughout the summer, Farke and the new owners, 49ers Enterprises, can well do without starting the new year in the same way.

With any luck, by then the all whites will be on a decent run of form and results and even if any clubs come back in for him, he’ll not see the need to leave Elland Road during the season.

There’s plenty of football to play before then, and Rutter will need to do as much as his team-mates to ensure that the club start to climb the table.