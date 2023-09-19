Legia Warszawa vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Legia Warszawa take on Aston Villa in the first game of Europa Conference League Group E on Thursday, 21st of September, at the Polish Army Stadium, at 17:45 PM (BST).

Legia Warszawa drew their last game in the Ekstraklasa, 1-1 with Piast Gliwice. Piast Gliwice took the lead through Serhij Krykun in the first half, after Josue Pesqueira was dismissed for Legia Warszawa in the 42nd minute. However Ernest Muci equalised in the second half to save a point for Legia Warszawa.

Aston Villa won in their last outing, beating Crystal Palace 3-1 in the Premier League. Palace took the lead through Odsonne Edouard, however late goals from Jhon Duran (87th minute), Douglas Luiz (98th minute) and Leon Bailey (101st minute) won Aston Villa the game and secured the three points.

How to watch Legia Warszawa vs Aston Villa

Date: Thursday, September 21st, 2023

Kickoff: 17:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Polish Army Stadium

Team News:

Aston Villa will be without Diego Carlos, Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, Timothy Iroegbunam and Bertrand Traore through injury. The rest of the squad is fit and available, with no new injury news ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie.

Predicted XI:

Legia Warszawa: Tobiasz, Ribeiro, Jedrzejczyk, Pankov, Kun, Elitim, Slisz, Wszolek, Josue, Muci, Pekhart.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Moreno, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Luiz, Kamara, Zaniolo, Diaby, McGinn, Watkins.