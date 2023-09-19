Liverpool have begun working on a deal to sign Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen during the January transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Premier League club are now taking firm steps to get the deal done and they are currently in advanced talks with the German club to sign the player.

The Ecuadorian international has been a key player for the German club over the past year and he should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds need to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit and the 21-year-old certainly fits the profile.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the only reliable defenders at the club right now and Jurgen Klopp needs more options at his disposal. Liverpool must look to bring in an upgrade on players like Joel Matip.

Hincapie is versatile enough to slot in as a full-back as well and he could be an asset for the Reds during rotation and injuries.

The 21-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class central defender with the right coaching and a manager like Klopp could be ideal for him. The German has nurtured several talented young players into superstars throughout his managerial career, and the South American defender will hope to fulfil his potential under him.

Apparently, a deal could be done for a fee of around €55 million and it is fair to assume that a club with Liverpool’s resources can certainly afford that.