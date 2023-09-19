Liverpool to offer star £250k-a-week deal amid transfer interest from Euro giants

Liverpool are hoping to agree on a new deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A report from 90 min claims that Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on signing the 24-year-old defender but the Reds are looking to finalise a new deal with their vice-captain.

Alexander-Arnold has developed into one of the best players in the Premier League and he is undoubtedly an indispensable asset for Liverpool.

The Reds cannot afford to lose him anytime soon and the fans will be delighted to see that the club is working to secure his long-term future.

The new contract will see the England international earn around £250,000 per week at Liverpool and he will be one of the highest earners at the club.

Apparently, talks between the club and the player are progressing well and Liverpool are confident of securing the contract extension before Christmas. The defender wants to commit his long-term future to the club and it is fair to assume that an agreement will be ironed out soon.

Liverpool had a disappointing season by their standards last year and they are now looking to rebuild this side. They have brought in a number of quality young players during the summer transfer window and Jurgen Klopp is hoping to put together a formidable squad capable of winning the league title and the Champions League once again.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the key pillars of the new-look Liverpool side and the 24-year-old will be crucial to their hopes of winning major trophies in the coming seasons.