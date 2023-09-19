Video: Man City boss Pep Guardiola can’t help but laugh when asked if Man Utd are title contenders

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola couldn’t help but laugh when he was asked if rivals Manchester United were among the contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The Spanish tactician was full of Praise for Arsenal and Liverpool and the way they are playing at the moment, but he didn’t seem as generous with his response to a question about United.

Was this a tad unprofessional from Pep? Judge for yourselves in the video below…

United lost 3-1 at home to Brighton at the weekend, meaning they’ve already suffered three league defeats this term.

It’s certainly hard to imagine the Red Devils having enough in them to make a serious challenge for the title this year.

