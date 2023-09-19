BBC pundit says £200k-a-week player made the right decision to reject West Ham

BBC pundit Charlie Adam has backed Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for choosing not to move to West Ham this summer.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Man Utd, and it looked like he could be on the way out of Old Trafford at various points in the summer.

West Ham agreed a deal with United for Maguire, but the player himself turned down the opportunity, and Adam feels it was he correct decision.

“I think Harry Maguire could have gone to West Ham, I think McTominay could have done to West Ham,” Adam said.

“But ultimately if it is not right for the player, then they are not going to go, are they?

“If they feel that they are good enough to get back into the team or the squad, then obviously they are not going to go.

“They are not just going to get pushed through the door because your manager says, ‘Well, you can go’.

“You fight for your place. It’s easy just to give up.”