Man Utd staff worried about the involvement of Ten Hag’s agent on transfers

Manchester United staff are reportedly concerned about the involvement of Kees Voss in the club’s transfer business at Old Trafford.

Voss represents the Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and his influence on the transfers has not gone down well with the club staff.

Apparently, Voss’s agency has been negotiating the signings and sales for Manchester United and they have been providing advice on the transfer market as well. It is clear that Erik ten Hag and his agent have a growing influence on the transfers at Old Trafford and it remains to be seen whether the decision works out well for the club.

The report from Daily Mail claims that the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat were recommendations from Kees Voss’s agency.

Manchester United have made a disappointing start to the league campaign and they are 13th in the league table.

A club of their stature will be expected to get back into the title race soon and it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag’s summer signings can deliver and help the club bounce back strongly.

If Manchester United fail to win trophies this season, the majority of the blame will be thrust on the shoulders of Ten Hag and his growing influence at the club.

The Dutchman is clearly looking to put his stamp on the daily workings at the club and he has been quite strict with his handling of players as well. The fans will certainly hope that his decisions work out eventually or it could be a messy situation for the manager and the club.