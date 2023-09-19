Manchester United remain interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

A report from Fichajes claims that the 26-year-old Dutch international is a target for Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag has insisted on his arrival for the next season.

Barcelona signed the former Ajax midfielder for a fee of around €85 million and they will look to recoup most of that if they were forced to sell him at the end of the season.

Manchester United were keen on signing the player last summer as well but the transfer did not materialise.

Ten Hag has clearly not given up on his desire to sign the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done this time around.

The report claims that Manchester United are prepared to present a substantial offer to sign the player.

The Red Devils are in the Champions League and they will hope to compete for major trophies on a consistent basis. Someone like De Jong should prove to be an exceptional acquisition for them.

Manchester United have brought in players like Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount earlier this summer. Signing a technically gifted controller like De Jong could complete their midfield unit.

The 26-year-old has proven himself with Ajax and Barcelona. There is no doubt that he is good enough to succeed in the Premier League as well and he could transform Manchester United in the middle of the park.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder is ready for a new adventure in the Premier League next season.