Sky Sports reporter says £39m Newcastle ace will be dropped against Milan today

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has provided some team news ahead of today’s big game for Newcastle United as they take on AC Milan in the Champions League.

Downie expects Harvey Barnes is one big name who won’t be starting for Eddie Howe’s side, while the likes of Sando Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron are expected to come in.

“I expect Eddie Howe to revert back to the tried and trusted on Tuesday. Callum Wilson played the full 90 minutes on Saturday in a 1-0 win. He trained on his own on Monday, and I expect Alexander Isak to come back in,” Downie said.

“The back four picks itself, but there are a few positions which could be changed.

“I think Tonali will come back in due to Joelinton’s injury, alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff.#

“I think Miguel Almiron will replace Harvey Barnes on the right of the front three, as Eddie Howe goes back to his favoured players from the first few games of the season who did so well, particularly against Aston Villa.”

