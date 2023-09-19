At this early stage of the Championship season a win or two can really propel you up the table, and Leeds’ brilliant 3-0 victory over Millwall at The New Den saw them jump up a few places.

Though they’re still a way off the summit – at the time of writing Daniel Farke’s side remain eight points off of leaders Preston North End – the all whites are beginning to find their feet, and that’s ominous for the rest of the league.

One player that excelled against the south Londoners at the weekend was Georginio Rutter, and Sky Sports pundit, Clinton Morrison, could only offer up praise for him.

“Very good finish (against Millwall),” he said on Sky Sports News (h/t HITC).

“He struggled in the Premier League. But he looks like a handful in the Championship and he is getting his goals.

“The players Leeds have got going forward. They should be there or thereabouts (for promotion).”

Certainly, his manager is going to need Rutter and his team-mates to be playing at the same level as they did against Millwall if they want to keep climbing the table and bringing the top clubs within reach.

Now that the summer transfer window is in the rear view mirror, things can settle down properly at Elland Road and Farke can get to work properly without any outside influences.

If Rutter can provide the same type of performance as he has so far, then the Yorkshire-based club won’t go far wrong from the remainder of the campaign.