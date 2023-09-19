The win at The New Den against Millwall and the manner of Leeds’ performance would’ve surely pleased everyone associated with the club.

It was a 90 minutes that perfectly encapsulated the talent that Daniel Farke has available and when used efficiently, they are a match for anyone in the Championship.

The German has even got Willy Gnonto ticking again which, considering how adamant the player apparently was regarding leaving in the summer transfer window, is some man-management skill.

When the team is playing like that it’s no wonder that players want to be involved, for they can see the genesis of something really special.

If they can continue producing such quality, then surely promotion back up to the Premier League will just be a formality.

One player was a shoo-in for a starting position not so long ago but now appears likely to be surplus to requirements, and former Leeds star turned pundit, Carlton Palmer, believes it’s time he should go.

“Leeds United are reported to be ready to listen to offers for goalkeeper Illan Meslier in January,” he said to Football League World.

“Leeds were surprised that he didn’t move in the summer transfer window, though they were quite relaxed as they had already signed his replacement, Karl Darlow.

“Karl signed from Newcastle in the belief that he would be their No. 1 goalkeeper. Leeds would be looking for a fee of £15-20million for the goalkeeper, where they can invest in other areas where Daniel Farke believes they’d need more.

“It’s a right call at this junction, as they’d already put measures in place and it further reduces the wage bill in accordance with what they’d like in the Championship.”

Given the apparent loss of confidence that affected the young custodian during the 2022/23 season, and which arguably saw to it that the club would bring in Darlow as his replacement, a move away is best for all parties.

It allows Meslier to rebuild his career elsewhere and, perhaps, show Leeds how wrong they’ll be in letting him go.