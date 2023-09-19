Rangers vs Real Betis: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Rangers take on Real Betis in the first game of Europa League Group C on Thursday, 21st of September, at the Ibrox Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

Rangers won their last game, beating St. Johnstone 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership. Goals from Danilo and Rabbi Matondo for Rangers to secure the win and three points.

Real Betis lost their last game, being smashed 5-0 by Barcelona in La Liga. Goals from Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Joao Cancelo.

How to watch Rangers vs Real Betis

Date: Thursday, September 21st, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Team News:

Rangers will be without Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and Steven Davis through injury.

Real Betis could be without goalkeeper Rui Silva who went off against Barcelona at the weekend. Claudio Bravo, William Carvalho and Nabil Fekir all look set to miss out too.

Predicted XI:

Rangers: Butland, Yilmaz, Davies, Goldson, Tavernier, Lundstrum, Raskin, Lawrence, Roofe, Lammers, Danilo.

Real Betis: Vieites, Miranda, Riad, Bartra, Bellerin, Roca, Altimira, Perez, Isco, Henrique, Willian Jose.