Real Madrid vs Union Berlin: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Real Madrid take on Union Berlin in the first game of Champions League Group C on Wednesday, 20th of September, at the Santiago Bernabeu, at 17:45 PM (BST).

This is the first time the two sides will face, as Union Berlin play in their first Champions League game in their history.

Real Madrid won their last La Liga game, beating Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Bernabeu. Goals from Federico Valverde and Joselu for Madrid, and a goal from Ander Barrenetxea for Real Sociedad.

Union Berlin lost in their last outing, losing 2-1 to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Goals from Jonas Wind and Joakim Maehle for Wolfsburg and a goal from Robin Gosens for Union Berlin.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Union Berlin

Date: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: BT Sports

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Team News:

Real Madrid will remain without Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler through injury, however Ferland Mendy could be in contention returning from his injury. Dani Ceballos also made his return from injury at the weekend, and will be available for Wednesday’s fixture.

Union Berlin will be without Rani Khedira, Andras Schafer and Laurenz Dehl through injury. The rest of the squad is fit and ready for the Champions League fixture, with no new injuries reported.

Predicted XI:

Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga, Garcia, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Joselu.

Union Berlin: Rannow, Leite, Knoche, Doekhi, Gosens, Kral, Laidouni, Trimmel, Fofana, Volland, Behrens.