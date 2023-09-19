Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Real Sociedad take on Inter Milan in the first game of Champions League Group D on Wednesday, 20th of September, at the Anoeta Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Real Sociedad beat Inter Milan 2-0. The teams have only faced twice, both teams winning one game each out of the two.

Real Sociedad lost their last game, losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in La Liga. Goals from Federico Valverde and Joselu for Madrid, and a goal from Ander Barrenetxea for Real Sociedad.

Inter Milan won their last game, smashing rivals AC Milan 5-1 at the San Siro. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan (x2), Marcus Thuram, Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi for Inter, whilst Rafael Leao scored the only goal for AC.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan

Date: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: BT Sports

Venue: Anoeta Stadium

Team News:

Real Sociedad will be without Andre Silva and Martin Merquelanz through injury, and they will also be without Carlos Fernandez who is serving a suspension picked up in last seasons Europa League.

Inter Milan have a fully fit squad to choose from, with no new injuries reported.

Predicted XI:

Real Sociedad: Remiro, Tierney, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Traore, Merino, Zubimendi, Mendez, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal, Kubo.

Inter Milan: Sommer, Bastoni, Acerbi, Darmian, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dumfries, Thuram, Martinez.