Reliable Liverpool journalist states when new Anfield Road stand could be completed by

Liverpool are still in the process of building their new Anfield Road stand after several setbacks but a date is now being targeted for when the stand could be fully operational.

The Merseyside club hoped to have the stand completed before the first home game of the season against Bournemouth but that did not go to plan, and the opening date was pushed back even further after Liverpool were forced to find a new contractor to finish the construction after work stopped in August as Buckingham Group filed for administration.

That has meant that Anfield will remain at limited capacity for Liverpool’s upcoming matches against West Ham, Leicester City and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, keeping attendances in the region of 50,000.

However, a special match is now being targeted for the new stand’s opening.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce has stated that Liverpool maintains the hope that the new stand will be complete for the Reds’ match with rivals Everton on October 21 and that 61,000 supporters will be in the ground for the Merseyside derby.

This would be the perfect match for the opening of the new stand and many Liverpool fans will be hoping that it will finally be completed by this target date.