Report reveals the four Manchester United players involved in a furious bust-up after Brighton defeat

Manchester United crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

A report from the Sun via Strettynews claims that four Manchester United players were involved in a furious dressing room bust-up after the game.

Apparently, club captain Bruno Fernandes was involved in an altercation with Scott McTominay and the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof lost their cool on each other as well after a disappointing defensive performance.

Manchester United have made a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign and Erik ten Hag will be under a lot of pressure.

The Manchester United manager has had substantial backing in the transfer market but the Red Devils find themselves 13th in the league table with just two wins from five league matches.

A club of their stature will be expected to compete for the league title and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can bounce back strongly.

Manchester United have a Champions League clash coming up against Bayern Munich and it remains to be seen whether they can send out a statement through their rivals with an impressive performance against the German champions.

Bayern Munich are a far better side compared to Brighton and Manchester United will have to raise their performance levels dramatically if they want to grind out a victory away from home against the Bavarian giants.